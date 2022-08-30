Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$4.0m in the last 12 months

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Franchise Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Brian Kahn bought US$3.8m worth of shares at a price of US$37.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$36.59). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Franchise Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:FRG Insider Trading Volume August 30th 2022

Are Franchise Group Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was only a small bit of insider buying, worth US$3.4k, in the last three months. Overall, we don't think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Does Franchise Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Franchise Group insiders own about US$353m worth of shares (which is 24% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Franchise Group Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Franchise Group insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Franchise Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

