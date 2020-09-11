Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FRG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.13, the dividend yield is 3.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRG was $26.13, representing a -4.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.49 and a 354.43% increase over the 52 week low of $5.75.

FRG is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Dolby Laboratories (DLB) and Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

