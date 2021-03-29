Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRG was $34.24, representing a -17.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.50 and a 389.14% increase over the 52 week low of $7.

FRG is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Dolby Laboratories (DLB) and Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS). FRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.55. Zacks Investment Research reports FRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 106.01%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.