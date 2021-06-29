Dividends
Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FRG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.43, the dividend yield is 4.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRG was $35.43, representing a -14.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.50 and a 81.69% increase over the 52 week low of $19.50.

FRG is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON). FRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.67. Zacks Investment Research reports FRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 113.29%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

