Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.625 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2022. Shareholders who purchased FRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 66.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.55, the dividend yield is 4.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRG was $53.55, representing a -2.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.10 and a 105.65% increase over the 52 week low of $26.04.

FRG is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). FRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.02. Zacks Investment Research reports FRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 141.3%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the frg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FRG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FRG as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an increase of 4.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FRG at 1.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.