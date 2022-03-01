Franchise Group (FRG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.01, changing hands as low as $40.93 per share. Franchise Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRG's low point in its 52 week range is $31.29 per share, with $55.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.