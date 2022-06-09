Franchise Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FRG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.67, changing hands as high as $43.21 per share. Franchise Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRG's low point in its 52 week range is $32.12 per share, with $55.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.03.

