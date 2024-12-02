News & Insights

Franchi Umberto Marmi’s Warrants Not Exercisable in December

December 02, 2024 — 05:23 am EST

Franchi Umberto Marmi SpA (IT:FUM) has released an update.

Franchi Umberto Marmi S.p.A. announced that their warrants will not be exercisable in December 2024 as the monthly average share price for November was below the strike price. The company, known for its processing and commercialization of Carrara marble, continues to uphold its reputation in the luxury market.

