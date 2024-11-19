Franchi Umberto Marmi Reports 9% Revenue Growth

Franchi Umberto Marmi SpA (IT:FUM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Franchi Umberto Marmi S.p.A. reported a 9% revenue increase in the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong performances in North America and Australia. While EMEA and Italian revenues slightly declined, the company benefited from significant growth in Asia and North America, underscoring its strategicglobal marketpositioning.

For further insights into IT:FUM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.