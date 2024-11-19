Franchi Umberto Marmi Reports 9% Revenue Growth

News & Insights

November 19, 2024 — 12:20 pm EST

Franchi Umberto Marmi SpA (IT:FUM) has released an update.

Franchi Umberto Marmi S.p.A. reported a 9% revenue increase in the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong performances in North America and Australia. While EMEA and Italian revenues slightly declined, the company benefited from significant growth in Asia and North America, underscoring its strategicglobal marketpositioning.

