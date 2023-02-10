Francescon Robert J Increases Position in Century Communities (CCS)

Fintel reports that Francescon Robert J has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.62MM shares of Century Communities Inc (CCS). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.53MM shares and 4.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.96% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.55% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Century Communities is $56.78. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.55% from its latest reported closing price of $63.48.

The projected annual revenue for Century Communities is $3,549MM, a decrease of 21.24%. The projected annual EPS is $8.14, a decrease of 49.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Communities. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCS is 0.20%, an increase of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 34,867K shares. The put/call ratio of CCS is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,038K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,111K shares, representing an increase of 30.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 44.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,099K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,023K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 0.16% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,244K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 9.82% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 985K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 35.42% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 911K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Century Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Century Communities, Inc. is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries.

