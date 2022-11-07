France's Worldline to buy merchant acquiring activities of Italy's Banco Desio

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - French payment services company Worldline WLN.PA announced on Monday plans to buy for around 100 million euros ($99.4 million) the merchant acquiring activities of Italy's Banco Desio, which delivers payment solutions for various merchant businesses.

"This operation is fully in line with our strategy to further expand our Merchant Services activities towards the south of Europe and in particular in Italy, a highly attractive and strategic market for Worldline where we intend to continue leveraging our footprint built last year through the acquisition of Axepta Italy early 2022 and the set-up of the Worldline MS Italy joint venture," said Worldline CEO Gilles Grapinet.

($1 = 1.0058 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

