France's Worldline quarterly revenue beats expectations

French payment company Worldline on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter, driven by dynamic growth in Merchant Services, the group's largest global business line.

The group, which processes transactions to clients ranging from merchants to government agencies, posted organic revenue growth of 11.6% at 939 million euros ($999.57 million), topping the 926 million euros forecast by analysts in a company-provided consensus.

($1 = 0.9394 euros)

