France's Worldline prioritises acquisitions

Adds details, quotes, outlook

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Worldline WLN.PA set financial targets for 2022, the first year of the French payment company's strategic plan, after it reached full-year objectives, boosted by a strong growth acceleration in the last three months.

"This is a year of perfect execution of our plans on all fronts," chief executive Gilles Grapinet told journalists on Tuesday, in a call reviewing last year's performance.

The group, which processes transactions to clients ranging from merchants to government agencies, forecasts 8% to 10% organic revenue growth in 2022 and an operating margin up 100 to 150 basis points from last year.

Although Europe is still in the grip of the pandemic, leading more people to switch to digital transactions, in-store volumes of payment processing firms have started to recover.

Worldline posted an organic revenue growth of 6.8% in 2021 - beating its previous guidance for 6% growth.

Grapinet added the company would not distribute any dividend as the board made acquisitions a priority.

The group on Monday entered exlusive talks to sell its TSS terminals business to U.S. firm Apollo Funds APO.N in a deal potentially worth around 2.3 billion euros.

"This contemplated transaction (...) will simplify our group structure, further increase our focus on our core activities and massively deleverage our balance sheet," Grapinet said.

The financial technology and payments sectors have witnessed several big takeover deals in recent years as the growing use of smartphones for online payments sparked competition to develop new systems, often requiring large investments.

($1 = 0.8845 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Christopher Cushing & Simon Cameron-Moore)

((juliette.portala@tr.com; +48 587 696 607))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.