France's Worldline posts Q3 revenue beat

French payment company Worldline's quarterly revenue slightly beat expectations on Tuesday, driven by its merchant services business.

The group, which processes transactions to clients ranging from merchants to government agencies, posted revenue of 1.16 billion euros ($1.14 billion) in the third quarter, up 10% organically.

Analysts polled by the company had on average forecast it to land at 1.14 billion euros for the period.

"Thanks to this strong execution and a still solid level of transaction volumes, we confirm our 2022 annual guidance," Chief Executive Officer Gilles Grapinet said in a statement.

($1 = 1.0121 euros)

