France's Worldline beats quarterly revenue estimates, confirms 2022 targets

Adds details on results, background

April 27 (Reuters) - French payment company Worldline SA WLN.PA reported quarterly revenue on Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by growth at its merchant services business.

The company, which processes transactions for clients ranging from merchants to government agencies, posted first-quarter revenue of 939 million euros ($999.57 million), beating a company-provided average estimate of 926 million euros.

Pandemic-related restrictions, which encouraged a switch to digital transactions, have eased in most parts of the world, while in-store payment processing volumes are recovering.

Revenue from Worldline's merchant services division, which focuses on payment solutions for private label cards to e-commerce, rose 15.8% to 627 million euros in the reported quarter.

The company, which operates in more than 50 countries, said the acquisitions of Axepta Italy and ANZ's ANZ.AX commercial acquiring business in Australia have been completed, while the sale of Worldline's TSS terminal business to U.S. firm Apollo Funds APO.N was on track to close in the second half of the year.

Worldline also reaffirmed its full-year revenue growth outlook.

The company said in March it had no business exposure in Ukraine, adding that its "limited" exposure to Russia represented around 1.5% of 2021 revenue on continued operations.

($1 = 0.9394 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com; olivier.sorgho@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.