France's Worldline aims to return to revenue growth in 2021

French payment services provider Worldline said on Wednesday it expected at least mid-single digit revenue organic growth for 2021, citing a fast integration of its recent acquisition of Ingenico.

The group, which offers payment transaction processing for clients ranging from merchants to government agencies, posted sales of 2.75 billion euros ($3.34 billion) in 2020, down 4.6% organically, in line with the company's expectation of flat sales or a decrease by a low single-digit.

