France's Worldline achieves full-year objectives

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Worldline WLN.PA reached all financial targets for the year ended December, the French payment company said on Tuesday, citing strong growth acceleration in the fourth quarter.

The group, which processes transactions to clients ranging from merchants to government agencies, posted organic revenue growth of 6.8%, beating the increase of at least 6% it had previously guided for.

Its revenue amounted to 3.69 billion euros ($4.17 billion) in 2021.

($1 = 0.8845 euros)

