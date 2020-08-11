France's Vivendi seeks meeting with Mediaset to discuss ending legal row- sources

MILAN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi VIV.PA has asked to meet top executives at Mediaset MS.MI to start talks over a possible deal to end a long-running row with the Italian broadcaster, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Over the last four years Mediaset - controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi - and the French media group have been embroiled in a legal battle which stemmed from a failed pay-TV sale.

The row intensified last year when Mediaset approved a plan to merge its Italian and Spanish TL5.MC businesses under a Dutch holding company, through which it wants to build pan-European alliances.

But opposition from Vivendi, which says the holding's governance structure would strengthen the Berlusconis' grip over the group, led to the project being suspended by a Madrid court.

Mediaset declined to comment. Vivendi was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129486;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.