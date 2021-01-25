France's Vivendi raises stake in Spain El Pais owner Prisa to 9.9%

Adds details on transaction and Friday acquisition

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi VIV.PA said on Monday it had raised its stake in Spanish rival Prisa PRS.MC, the owner of Spain's influential El Pais newspaper and other media assets, to 9.9% from 7.6%.

On Friday, Vivendi had announced it had bought the 7.6% stake, saying the move responded to the group's strategy to become "a global leader in content, media and communications" and to extend its reach in the Spanish-language markets in Europe, Latin America and United States.

Vivendi said it bought the stake hours after HSBC had agreed to sell a 7.89% stake in Prisa for 52 million euros ($63.3 million).

Prisa, which is struggling with a huge debt pile, is controlled by activist fund Amber Capital which is led by French investor Joseph Oughourlian.

($1 = 0.8214 euros)

