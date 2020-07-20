France's Virbac sees full-year drop in sales as lockdowns hurt demand

July 20 (Reuters) - Veterinarian pharmaceutical company Virbac VIRB.PA said on Monday it expected a drop in sales for the full-year 2020, amid pressure on supplies due to the coronavirus crisis and uncertainty about demand.

The French company now forecasts a decline in revenue of between -3% and 0% for the year at constant exchange rates.

The group, which makes food, shampoos and medicines for pets and farm animals, posted second-quarter sales of 230.6 million euros ($264 million), a decline of 6.4% compared to 246.1 million euros in the year-ago period.

($1 = 0.8743 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Edmund Blair)

