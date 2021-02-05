France's Vinci sees slow recovery in 2021

Adds detail

Feb 5 (Reuters) - France's Vinci SGEF.PA does not expect 2021 earnings to recover to 2019 levels, the infrastructure group said on Friday, as it reported core profits above market expectations following a recovery in its contracting businesses and motorway traffic.

The company had brief reprieves when lockdown measures were temporarily eased, but saw its airports and motorways businesses plunge in 2020.

"Business levels in our contracting business and to a lesser extent at Vinci Autoroutes recovered to near-normal levels, but Vinci Airports remained badly affected by the global decline in air traffic," chief executive Xavier Huillard said in a statement.

In 2020, traffic at Vinci Autoroutes fell by around 20%, in line with the company's own prediction.

The owner of London's Gatwick airport also confirmed its earlier estimate of Vinci Airports' passenger traffic 70% slump.

This was partly offset by a limited decline in contracting revenue in the second half of the year, in France and internationally, Huillard added.

For 2021, Vinci aims to increase revenues in contracting, which operates in areas including energy, very close to 2019 levels, and to improve operating margins in its three contracting businesses.

Visibility remains limited in concessions, which regroups its airports and motorway divisions, it said.

Vinci, Europe's biggest construction and concessions company, reported full-year operating income from ordinary activities (EBIT) of 2.86 billion euros ($3.42 billion), above a Refinitiv poll average forecast of 2.51 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8359 euros)

