France's Vinci reports FY beat, but flags challenging 2021

Feb 5 (Reuters) - France's Vinci SGEF.PA doesn't expect earnings to recover to 2019 levels in 2021, the infrastructure group said on Friday, as it reported core profits above market expectations, citing a recovery in its contracting businesses and to a lesser extent motorway traffic.

The group, which is Europe's biggest construction and concessions company, reported full-year operating income from ordinary activities (EBIT) of 2.86 billion euros ($3.42 billion), above a Refinitiv poll average forecast of 2.51 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8359 euros)

