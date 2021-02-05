France's Vinci reports FY beat, but flags challenging 2021

France's Vinci doesn't expect earnings to recover to 2019 levels in 2021, the infrastructure group said on Friday, as it reported core profits above market expectations, citing a recovery in its contracting businesses and to a lesser extent motorway traffic.

The group, which is Europe's biggest construction and concessions company, reported full-year operating income from ordinary activities (EBIT) of 2.86 billion euros ($3.42 billion), above a Refinitiv poll average forecast of 2.51 billion euros.

