France's Vinci posts rising quarterly revenue

French infrastructure group Vinci posted on Thursday a 26% rise in first-quarter sales, helped by more motorway and airport traffic.

Europe's biggest construction and concessions firm posted quarterly sales up 26% year on year to 12.8 billion euros ($13.88 billion). That beat analysts' 11.96 billion euros forecast according to FactSet data.

($1 = 0.9222 euros)

