France's Vinci posts rise in half-year revenue

Contributor
Marta Frackowiak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French infrastructure group Vinci delivered on Friday a year-on-year rise in January-June sales, helped by motorway traffic above pre-pandemic levels and stronger airport traffic recovery.

July 29 (Reuters) - French infrastructure group Vinci SGEF.PA delivered on Friday a year-on-year rise in January-June sales, helped by motorway traffic above pre-pandemic levels and stronger airport traffic recovery.

Europe's biggest construction and concessions firm said first-half sales were up 26% on the year at 28.52 billion euros ($29.13 billion), surpassing the pre-pandemic level of 2019 by 31%. The firm confirmed its full year outlook.

($1=0.9791 euros)

(Reporting by Marta Frackowiak; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((marta.frackowiak@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters