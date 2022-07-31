Oil
France's Vinci buys Fintech's stake in Mexico's OMA in $815 mln deal

Contributor
Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Published

Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, or OMA, said on Sunday that Fintech Advisory Inc entered into a deal worth about $815 million with a unit of France's Vinci to divest its 29.9% stake in OMA.

Adds details of deals, price

Fintech, controlled by Mexican billionaire David Martinez, would implement the sale to Vinci through the transfer of 100% of the equity interests in Servicios de Tecnologia Aeroportuaria (SETA) and Aerodrome Infrastructure, OMA said in a statement.

The purchase price for the sale of SETA was worth about $578.7 million, OMA said. The price agreed for the sale of Aerodrome, net of debt, including intercompany debt between Aerodrome and certain affiliates of Fintech, was about $236.7 million.

The transaction was subject to regulatory approvals, the statement said.

OMA operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Most Popular