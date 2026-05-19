Markets

France's Vinci Buys Canadian Roadbuilder Modern Group To Expand In Eastern Canada

May 19, 2026 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vinci SA (VCISY, VCISF, DG.PA), a French concessions, energy solutions, and construction firm, on Tuesday said it has acquired Modern Group Of companies, expanding its footprint in Eastern Canada.

New Brunswick-based Modern Group, a roadworks and aggregates firm, was founded in 1945 and employs 160 people. The company generated revenue of about C$80 million or 50 million euros in 2025.

Modern Group operates two quarries and produces asphalt mixes, with core activities in roadworks and civil engineering.

The deal complements Vinci Construction unit's Northern Construction, which was acquired in 2022, and also operates in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia provinces.

In Canada, Vinci generated 2.0 billion euros of revenue in 2025, including 1.6 billion euros for Vinci construction and 0.3 billion euros for Vinci Energies.

On OTC Markets, Vinci closed Monday's trading 0.80 percent higher at $36.38.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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