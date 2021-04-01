France's Vinci agrees to buy ACS energy business for $5.8 bln

France's Vinci has agreed to buy the energy business of Spain's ACS for 4.9 billion euros ($5.75 billion) in cash, down slightly from its offer in October.

Vinci and ACS will also form a 51%-49% joint venture to acquire mature renewables assets, the French company said.

Shares in Vinci were up 3% to 89.9 euros at 0919 GMT, while ACS stock was flat, having jumped 26% when the deal was first announced.

Vinci made a non-binding offer to buy ACS's industrial unit Cobra for 5.2 billion euros in October.

($1 = 0.8522 euros)

