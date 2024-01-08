News & Insights

France's Valeo partners with California's ZutaCore on data centers cooling system

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

January 08, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

Written by Guillaume Gilles for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Car parts maker Valeo VLOF.PA partnered with ZutaCore to supply advanced cooling systems to data centers, the French and US companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

The four-year commercial agreement, of which the financial terms were not disclosed, was announced on the sides of the CES technology conference in Las Vegas in the United States.

Valeo expects to supply ZutaCore, based in California, with the first parts of the waterless liquid cooling system during the second quarter of the year.

As the booming data industry faces challenges in terms of energy consumption and emissions targets, the two companies' system is capable to cool powerful processors of 1,500 watts and more, and reuse some of the heat they give off, they said in a statement.

(Reporting by Guillaume Gilles, writing by Nathan Vifflin, editing by Piotr Lipinski)

