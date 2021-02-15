US Markets
France's vaccine chief says J&J's vaccine to get green light in Europe soon

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Matthieu Protard Reuters
PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - French vaccination chief Alain Fischer reiterated on Monday that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N should be approved in Europe soon.

Fischer told French BFM television that the vaccine could be rolled out in France's vaccination campaign by April.

