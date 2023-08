Aug 11 (Reuters) - France's unemployment rate edged up to 7.2% in the second quarter, according to official statistics published on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 7.1% for the quarter, against an unrevised 7.1% in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Dina Kartit and Gaëlle Sheehan, Editing by Himani Sarkar)

