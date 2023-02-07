France's trade deficit doubled to record high in 2022 on energy imports

February 07, 2023 — 03:12 am EST

Written by Leigh Thomas for Reuters ->

Corrects 2021 figure to 86 billion, shows nearly doubled, not more than doubled

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - France's trade deficit nearly doubled in 2022 to a new record high as Europe's energy crisis caused its gas, oil and power imports to soar, official data showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit surged to 164 billion euros ($176 billion) from 86 billion the previous year, with 86% of that increase directly due to energy imports, the trade ministry said.

