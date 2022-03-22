France's TotalEnergies to stop buying fuel and fuel products from Russia

Adds details from statement

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PAsaid on Tuesday it will not renew its Russian gasoil and crude oil supply contracts for its German refinery, adding that it would source crude via Poland and gasoil from Saudi Arabia instead.

The firm, which owns stakes in several Russian projects, has come under criticism after it stopped short of joining rivals Shell <SHEL.L> and BP BP.L in planning to divest oil and gas assets in Russia.

TotalEnergies said in a statement that it would not renew crude supply contracts for its 240,000-barrel-per-day Leuna refinery C}RO7309414314 in Germany, which gets fed with Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline.

Leuna, situated far from Germany's ports near the city of Leipzig, would be fed with oil via Poland, although it was not clear from TotalEnergies' statement where that oil would come from.

Having already stopped spot purchases of Russian fuel, TotalEnergies said in its statement that an end to its longer-term contractual supplies from Russia means the last oil products would be imported by the end of this year.

TotalEnergies said that in accordance with the European Union's decisions to maintain Russian gas supplies at this stage, it would continue to supply Europe with liquefied natural gas from the Yamal plant as long as Europe's governments consider that Russian gas is necessary.

"Contrary to oil, it is apparent that Europe's gas logistics capacities make it difficult to refrain from importing Russian gas in the next two to three years without impacting the continent's energy supply," it said.

