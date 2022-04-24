France's TotalEnergies to ship Abu Dhabi crude to Europe in rare move -sources

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - A shipping unit of France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA has provisionally chartered a tanker to load Abu Dhabi crude in early May for Europe in a rare move, according to traders and a shipping report on Monday.

CSSSA, TotalEnergies' shipping arm, chartered suezmax tanker Moscow Spirit to load 1 million barrels of Murban crude from the port of Jebel Dhanna in the United Arab Emirates for the United Kingdom on May 1-3 at a worldscale rate of 60 points, the shipping report showed.

The arbitrage window for Middle East crude to head to Europe opened after European buyers shunned Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, what Russia calls "a special operation".

More Abu Dhabi crude cargoes are expected to head to Europe in the months to come, possibly diverting some supplies away from Asia, as the European Union prepares more sanctions on Russian oil imports, traders said.

Russia is Europe's biggest oil supplier, providing 26% of EU imported oil in 2020.

