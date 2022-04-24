World Markets

France's TotalEnergies to ship Abu Dhabi crude to Europe in rare move -sources

Florence Tan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

A shipping unit of France's TotalEnergies has provisionally chartered a tanker to load Abu Dhabi crude in early May for Europe in a rare move, trade sources said on Monday.

The arbitrage for Middle East crude to Europe opened after European buyers shunned Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, they said.

