France's TotalEnergies to ship Abu Dhabi crude to Europe in rare move -sources

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - A shipping unit of France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA has provisionally chartered a tanker to load Abu Dhabi crude in early May for Europe in a rare move, trade sources said on Monday.

The arbitrage for Middle East crude to Europe opened after European buyers shunned Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, they said.

