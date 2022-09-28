France's TotalEnergies plans to spin off Canadian oil sands assets

By Nia Williams

Sept 28 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Wednesday it is looking to spin off its Canadian oil sands operations and list them on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as the assets do not fit with the French oil major's low-emissions strategy.

At an investor presentation in New York, TotalEnergies said the proposal would be subject to a shareholder vote at its next annual general meeting in May 2023.

The spin-off would include TotalEnergies' 24.58% stake in the Fort Hills oil sands mining project in northern Alberta and its 50% stake in the Surmont thermal project, as well as midstream and trading-related activities.

Canada's oil sands hold some of the world's largest crude reserves but are more carbon-intensive and costly to produce than many conventional oil projects worldwide.

"We are not the best shareholder of these assets because as we have a climate strategy, we don't want to invest in these assets," Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said.

The French major's oil sands assets will generate $1.5 billion of cash flow in 2022, he added.

Pouyanné told investors TotalEnergies had decided on a spin-off because the process would not depend on finding a buyer. The company will maintain a minority stake in the spin-off temporarily to smooth the transition.

The new company would produce around 112,000 barrels of oil a day, according to Reuters' calculations, making it a significant oil sands player.

TotalEnergies has been retreating from the region for several years and in 2020 took a $9.3 billion impairment on the value of its oil sands assets.

The Fort Hills mining project, majority-owned and operated by Suncor Energy SU.TO has been beset by operational issues since it started operating in 2018, resulting in higher costs and a slow production ramp-up.

A Suncor spokesman said it would be premature to comment on what TotalEnergies may be considering.

ConocoPhillips COP.N, the co-owner of Surmont, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 1.3614 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

