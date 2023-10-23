France's TotalEnergies partners to develop wind project off US east coast

Oct 23 (Reuters) - French energy company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Monday it had partnered with Corio Generation and Rise Light & Power for the joint development of a wind project off the coast of New York and New Jersey.

Corio Generation and Rise Light & Power will get a 27.7% and 16.3% stake in the Attentive Energy project respectively, with TotalEnergies receiving $420 million in return. TotalEnergies will hold the remaining 56% of the project.

On completion, the project will provide electricity to more than 1 million homes across both states, TotalEnergies said.

(Reporting by Pierre John Felcenloben; Editing by Jamie Freed)

