France's TotalEnergies forms new Brazil renewable energy venture

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - French company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA announced on Wednesday the creation of a new joint venture with Brazilian company Casa dos Ventos to set up a new renewable energy portfolio in Brazil.

TotalEnergies will hold 34% of the new venture while Casa dos Ventos will hold 66%. TotalEnergies said that it would pay $550 million in cash and a potential extra $30 million to complete the acquisition, and would have the option to buy an extra 15% stake in the Brazil venture after 5 years.

