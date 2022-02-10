France's Total swings back to profit in 2021

Adds details

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA swung back to profit in 2021 thanks to higher hydrocarbons prices, it said on Thursday, announcing net income of $16 billion and adjusted net income of $18.1 billion.

The French oil major announced a final dividend of 0.66 euros per share, taking the total for 2021 to 2.64 euros per share. In 2022, there will be an increase in the interim dividends of 5%.

It announced $2 billion in share buybacks for the first half of 2022.

It said its net investments should reach $ 14-15 billion in 2022.

Total had posted a $7.2 billion loss in 2020, hit by writedowns on assets as the COVID-19 pandemic hit fuel consumption.

