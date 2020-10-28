World Markets

France's Total makes gas condensate discovery in South Africa

Contributors
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Published

French oil major Total has made a second significant gas condensate discovery in the Outeniqua Basin, 175 km off the southern coast of South Africa, the company said on Wednesday.

Qatar

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - French oil major Total TOTF.PA has made a second significant gas condensate discovery in the Outeniqua Basin, 175 km off the southern coast of South Africa, the company said on Wednesday.

Total said that the discovery follows an adjacent discovery in 2019, which proved a significant new petroleum province.

The latest discovery was made in a block that covers an area of 19,000 sq km, with water depths ranging from 200-1,800 metres.

The block is operated by Total with a 45% working interest, alongside Qatar Petroleum (25%), CNR international (20%) and South African consortium Main Street (10%), Total added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard Editing by David Goodman)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular