France's Total makes gas condensate discovery in South Africa

Qatar

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - French oil major Total TOTF.PA has made a second significant gas condensate discovery in the Outeniqua Basin, 175 km off the southern coast of South Africa, the company said on Wednesday.

Total said that the discovery follows an adjacent discovery in 2019, which proved a significant new petroleum province.

The latest discovery was made in a block that covers an area of 19,000 sq km, with water depths ranging from 200-1,800 metres.

The block is operated by Total with a 45% working interest, alongside Qatar Petroleum (25%), CNR international (20%) and South African consortium Main Street (10%), Total added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard Editing by David Goodman)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.