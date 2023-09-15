News & Insights

France's Total in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects - Bloomberg News

September 15, 2023 — 12:05 am EDT

Written by Evelyn Nikhila S and Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

Sept 14 (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA is in talks to invest in renewable energy projects developed by India's Adani Green Energy ADNA.NS as part of its clean energy push, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Total could invest about $700 million in the projects, the report said, citing one source.

TotalEnergies and Adani did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Any deal could be the first between the French company and billionaire Gautam Adani's group since U.S. short-seller Hindenburg in January raised governance concerns and alleged improper dealings, slamming Adani shares. The Adani Group has denied wrongdoing.

Shares of Adani companies have since recouped some losses after it repaid part of its debt and secured investments. Adani Green shares were up 0.5% on Friday.

Adani Green had in July said it approved raising 123 billion rupees through a qualified institutional placement.

