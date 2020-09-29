France's Total buys Bollore's electric charging network in London

BOLL

French oil giant Total said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy London's largest electric vehicle charging network from French group Bollore.

Total said that under the deal, it would take over management and operation of the network of more than 1,600 on-street charge points.

Total expects the transaction to be closed by the end of the year.

