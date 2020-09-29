France's Total buys Bollore's electric charging network in London

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - French oil giant Total TOTF.PA said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy London's largest electric vehicle charging network from French group Bollore BOLL.PA.

Total said that under the deal, it would take over management and operation of the network of more than 1,600 on-street charge points.

Total expects the transaction to be closed by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard, editing by Louise Heavens)

