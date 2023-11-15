News & Insights

France's top court demands new trial over $2 bln UBS fine

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

November 15, 2023 — 09:01 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel, Mathieu Rosemain, Noele Illien for Reuters ->

By Tassilo Hummel, Mathieu Rosemain and Noele Illien

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - France's top court on Wednesday ruled a new trial should be held over a 1.8 billion-euro ($1.95 billion) fine against UBS UBSG.S for allegedly promoting illegal banking services and money laundering in the country.

The court, which also upheld the guilty verdict against the bank, said a new trial would need to take place at the Paris appeals court to determine a new fine, if any.

The ruling reverses and annuls the decision of the Paris Court of Appeal from Dec. 13, 2021, but only insofar as it relates to penalties and civil interests, all other provisions being expressly maintained, the court said.

The decision by the Cour de Cassation, France's highest judicial court, means the guilty verdict on UBS is final. The court strikes down previous rulings if they didn't follow legal proceedings properly.

The ruling once again extends uncertainty over the fine for the Swiss bank, which sought to overturn the verdict and penalty for having allegedly wooed wealthy French clients into hiding undeclared funds in Swiss bank accounts between 2004 and 2012.

It prolongs a long legal saga that has lasted for more than a decade and saw some of the bank's representatives grilled by French judges.

($1 = 0.9207 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Mathieu Rosemain Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Mark Potter)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.