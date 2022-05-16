Companies

France's Thales wins major contract for U.S. Army

May 16 (Reuters) - Thales TCFP.PA won a ten-year contract to deliver advanced tactical radios to the U.S. Army as one of two vendors in a deal with an overall volume of $6 billion, the French defence group said on Monday.

"This contract was awarded as part of an effort (of the U.S. Army) to retire its outdated Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System," Thales said in a statement.

