France's Thales upgrades sales outlook after solid first half

PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - France's Thales TCFP.PA upgraded its full-year revenue forecast after posting faster-than-expected growth for the first half on Friday, buoyed by a recovery in civil aerospace and growth in its digital identity and security business.

Europe's largest defence electronics company, which also supplies civil avionics, satellites and identity systems, said like-for-like mid-year sales rose 7.7% to 8.716 billion euros.

The intake of fresh orders fell 23% to 8.563 billion euros after a major order for French Rafale fighter jets, for which Thales builds radars, boosted the first half of 2022. Thales said orders excluding Rafale remained at around record levels, thanks in part to strong demand for ground-based defence radar.

First-half operating profit rose 13.1% on a constant basis to 993 million euros as margins rose to 11.4% from 10.8%.

Thales narrowed its forecast range for full-year sales growth to 5-7% from 4-7%, suggesting revenue of 17.9-18.2 billion euros, and reaffirmed other financial targets.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.