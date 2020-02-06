Companies

France's Thales chosen to equip new British frigates

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - France's Thales said on Thursday it had been selected to provide the mission systems of Britain's five next generation frigates, a programme worth more than a billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in total. "Thales will be the mission systems integrator for the Type 31 programme, delivering the combat system, communications systems and the navigation and bridge system", Europe's largest defence electronics maker said in a statement. A source close to the matter said Thales' share of the programme, led by British engineering group Babcock International , would be around 20%. ($1 = 0.7711 pounds) (Reporting by Jean-Michel Belot and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Alexander Smith) ((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;)) Keywords: THALES BRITAIN/ (URGENT)

