France's TF1 posts 8.9% drop in quarterly advertising sales

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - France's largest private television broadcaster TF1 TFFP.PA said on Thursday third-quarter sales fell 8.9% , hurt notably by a strong basis of comparison last year and the broadcasting of the European soccer championship.

TF1 also pointed to a loss in digital advertising revenue after the sale of Livingly Media and Gofeminin.de. Group advertising sales over the period fell to 327.9 million euros($327.7 million) from 360 million a year earlier.

The group didn't provide financial targets for the year.

($1 = 1.0005 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by David Evans)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.