TFFP

France's TF1 posts 8.9% drop in quarterly advertising sales

Contributor
Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

France's largest private television broadcaster TF1 said on Thursday third-quarter sales fell 8.9% , hurt notably by a strong basis of comparison last year and the broadcasting of the European soccer championship.

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - France's largest private television broadcaster TF1 TFFP.PA said on Thursday third-quarter sales fell 8.9% , hurt notably by a strong basis of comparison last year and the broadcasting of the European soccer championship.

TF1 also pointed to a loss in digital advertising revenue after the sale of Livingly Media and Gofeminin.de. Group advertising sales over the period fell to 327.9 million euros($327.7 million) from 360 million a year earlier.

The group didn't provide financial targets for the year.

($1 = 1.0005 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by David Evans)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TFFP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters