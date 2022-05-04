France's Tereos to crush 17 mln tonnes of sugarcane in Brazil in 2022/23

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of French sugar producer Tereos SA TEREO.UL said on Wednesday it expected to crush 17 million tonnes of sugarcane in 2022/23.

It said 65% of its sugarcane crop in Brazil should be allocated to sugar production this season, versus 62% in the previous one, while the remaining 35% would go to ethanol output.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.