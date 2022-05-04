US Markets

France's Tereos to crush 17 mln tonnes of sugarcane in Brazil in 2022/23

Contributor
Roberto Samora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Teixeira

The Brazilian unit of French sugar producer Tereos SA [TEREO.UL] said on Wednesday it expected to crush 17 million tonnes of sugarcane in 2022/23.

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of French sugar producer Tereos SA TEREO.UL said on Wednesday it expected to crush 17 million tonnes of sugarcane in 2022/23.

It said 65% of its sugarcane crop in Brazil should be allocated to sugar production this season, versus 62% in the previous one, while the remaining 35% would go to ethanol output.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular