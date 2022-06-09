France's Tereos says 2024 debt target becomes 'challenging' as price pressure rises

June 9 (Reuters) - Debt-laden French sugar and ethanol group Tereos said on Thursday it would be "particularly challenging" to meet a debt level below 2 billion euros ($2.14 billion) in 2024 due to cost inflation and working capital impacts.

"The sharp increase in raw materials and energy costs has automatically driven up the WCR (working capital requirements), which will impact the level of net debt," the company said in a statement.

Tereos, one of the world's largest sugar producers by volume, added that its net debt at end-March 2023 was expected to be higher than at end-March 2022, when it stood at 2.39 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9338 euros)

