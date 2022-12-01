France's Teleperformance signs agreement with union on workers' rights

Adds details

Dec 1 (Reuters) - French office services and call centre company Teleperformance TEPRF.PA, which has come under pressure in Colombia over its employee relations, said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with UNI Global Union to strengthen workers' rights to form trade unions and engage in collective bargaining.

"The agreement signed with UNI will bring a complementary framework to further enhance our practices for the benefit of all our employees", Chairman and CEO Daniel Julien said in a statement.

Teleperformance's shares slumped in November on news of an investigation into harsh working conditions in Colombia.

The pact covers the company's 440,000 employees worldwide and its implementation will begin in the coming weeks, with an initial focus on Colombia, Poland, Jamaica, El Salvador and Romania, the group said.

