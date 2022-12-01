US Markets

France's Teleperformance signs agreement with union on workers' rights

December 01, 2022 — 12:48 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - French office services and call centre company Teleperformance TEPRF.PA, which has come under pressure in Colombia over its employee relations, said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with UNI Global Union to strengthen workers' rights to form trade unions and engage in collective bargaining.

The pact covers the company's 440,000 employees worldwide, the group said.

(Reporting Diana Mandiá;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.