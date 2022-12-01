France's Teleperformance signs agreement with union on workers' rights

Dec 1 (Reuters) - French office services and call centre company Teleperformance TEPRF.PA, which has come under pressure in Colombia over its employee relations, said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with UNI Global Union to strengthen workers' rights to form trade unions and engage in collective bargaining.

The pact covers the company's 440,000 employees worldwide, the group said.

(Reporting Diana Mandiá;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

